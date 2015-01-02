Bare: A Pop Opera with Soulstice Theatre

× Expand Thinkstock

Several years before Spring Awakening , a musical debuted in LA which covered similar themes in a similar milieu. Bare: A Pop Opera concerns itself with the two gay high school students struggling through life in a private Catholic boarding school. The Jon Hartmere, Jr./Damon Intrabartolo musical will be produced next month with Soulstice Theatre. This month local audiences get a production of Spring Awakening with Greendale Community Theatre. Next month, we get a production of Bare with Soulstice Theatre.

Doug Clemons and Shane Skinner play the two at the center of the drama. Matthew Northey directs. The show runs Feb. 13 - Mar. 1 at the Soulstice’s space on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Saint Francis, For more information, click here.