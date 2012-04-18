In The Belly With Insurgent Theatre

×

Inusrgent Theatre returns to Milwaukee this weekend for a pair of performances of In The Belly. The activist theatre company presents its exploration of the US prison system April 21st and 22nd.

The April 21st performance is at Cream City Collectives on 732 East Clark Street.

The April 22nd performance is at the Riverwest Public House on 815 East Locust.

Both shows are at 7pm.

For more information, visit Insurgent Theatre online . . .

Some time ago I had an opportunity to talk with Ben and Kate about In The Belly amongst other things. Here's a portion of that conversation available to either stream or download.