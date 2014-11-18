A Beloved Disney Classic Comes to Town

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus

Since the 1994 film release, the story of The Lion King has delighted countless children and adults with its exploration of family, friendship and self-realization. In 1997 Broadway grabbed a piece of the pie, debuting the stage adaptation now heralded as “the world’s #1 musical. x93

Peter Schneider and Thomas Schumacher’s production is an epic spectacle. Richard Hudson’s scenic design and Julie Taymor’s costumes steal the show. Masks and puppets (by Taymor and Michael Curry) reflect strong African influence. The wildebeest masks featured in the haunting stampede scene are especially effective. They are tribal in appearance and multiple sizes are used to create the illusion of distance and untold legions. Although the lion costumes are mostly symbolic (the actors walk upright and wear headdresses with traditional African garb), some supporting characters’ attire allows them to truly embody quadruped physicality; the giraffe is especially striking, as the actor must balance expertly on both arm and leg stilts.

Although it was at times evident that the actors do this show on a very regular basis, for the most part their commitment and delivery matched the grand production values. Of particular note are adult Simba (Jelani Remy), adult Nala (Thembelihle Cele) and Rafiki (Tshidi Manye). Remy and Cele have fantastic chemistry and emotional build during their reunion scene, both vocally and through athletic dance-fight choreography. Cele’s performance in “Shadowlands x93 (a song not featured in the film) is stirring as she receives her fellow lionesses’ blessing and gathers her strength to brave the desert. Manye’s delivery—largely in African languages—is most impressive of all. Overlaying click sounds with sung tones, her vocal performance is dynamic and emotionally complex. This characterization is far more a genuine African shaman than the film delivered.

Grand-scale and fun for all ages, Disney’s The Lion King runs through Dec. 7 at the Milwaukee Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.