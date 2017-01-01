Beyond Dialogue: Carte Blanche New Plays Fest "Block Three."

<p><!--StartFragment--></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: Georgia-Bold;\"><strong><img src=\"http://www.carteblanchestudios.com/new%20play%20logo.jpg\" border=\"0\" width=\"150\" height=\"173\" /></strong></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: Georgia-Bold;\"><strong> </strong></span>A shorts program of any kind is an excellent opportunity to explore shorter themes that might not necessarily fit (or be uncomfortably stretched) into a longer feature. This allows the program to explore less traditional forms of storytelling that may not get that much exposure on the live stage. Some of the better parts of “Block Three,” of <strong><a href=\"http://www.carteblanchestudios.com/\">Carte Blanche Studios North American New Plays Festival</a> </strong>explore some interesting narratives beyond the dialogue. Here are some impressions . .<span style=\"mso-spacerun: yes;\"> </span>.<span style=\"mso-spacerun: yes;\"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\">An Unfamiliar Waltz by Trace Crawford of Ohio.</span></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">I loved this one. It's an allegorical pseudo-romantic drama between a man, a woman, another man and a hand grenade. Ryan H. Nelson is thematically sharp as a man who is fascinated with the idea of pulling the pin of a hand grenade sitting alone on a chair. Nick Haunber is an imposing figure onstage who seems to be the voice of reason against the idea of pulling the pin. Maggie Ferrol McGwin balances out the dynamic as something of a critical voice between the two. The Hand Grenade is puts in a very iconic performance here as well. Props rarely get an opportunity to really perform onstage like this and the grenade does a brilliant job of delivering the mystery and suspense of potentially explosive drama. All three take a bow at the end of the show. The grenade really is a fourth character here and it makes for an interesting four-way dynamic.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\">A Two-Part Intervention by John Jabley of California.</span></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">A couple of guys a couple of guns. An apple a few oranges. A time warp. A couple of identical guys. A couple more guns. A few more oranges. Given how much storytelling can be delivered with minimal dialogue, its kind of surprising short like this don't make it to the stage more often. In a dialogue-driven medium, this is a really fun experiment that comes off remarkably well. Dialogue is brief, concise and very witty. James Dragolovich and Alex Van Abel execute a really fun comedy of confusion.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\">Emergency Room by Jeff Solzer of New York.</span></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">This one's more than a little strange. The script itself is more than a little weak. A man (Jason Hillman) goes in for medical attention only to find that his health insurance will only cover hospital visits if he's truly ill. As he is not, he has to pay for it out of pocket. He deals with a doctor, then a hospital bureaucrat. Before long he has to go to extremes to pay the bill. The really disturbing thing about this comedy is the fact that it's not funny because its so close to being reality. Director Peter Smith and company play up the drama here in kind of a surreal way that involves Doctor and bureaucrat played by stony-faced puppets powered by the distinctively resonant voice of Andrew Parchman. This is comedy turned on its ear . . . clever art damage that just might be outsmarting the script.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\">American Hero by Tom Christy of Wisconsin</span></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">Another monologue about the stupidity of war spoken at a gravesite from living brother to dead “hero.” Honestly, there isn't much in the monologue that hasn't been agonizingly analyzed countless times since television brought Viet Nam into everyone's living room. The power of this piece (and it IS powerful) lies almost entirely on the shoulders off David Rothrock (Youngblood's Red Light Winter) in the role of the man asking the grave of his dead brother what it was all about. It's a very nuanced performance. Also starring Rick Frecska as the father. Frecska doesn't look quite old enough to make the role work, but he's got the poise and intonations down perfectly.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\">Purgatory by Rose Spice-Kopischke</span></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">In “Block 2” of the festival, Emily Craig explores heaven as a workplace with her short A Day in the Life. Here Rose Spice-Kopischke explores Prgatory as a place defined by red tape. (If only there was a short placed in a modern version of hell, the festival would have something of a modern version o f Dante's Divine Comedy in short theatrical format.) Maggie McGwinn plays a woman who has killed herself only to find more of the same on the other side. Michelle White plays a devil trying to convince the girl to come with her to hell. As Alex Van Able and Dylan Zalewski try to convince her of other things before time runs out.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"> </p> <p><strong> <!--EndFragment--> <p> </p> </strong></p> <p> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: Georgia-Bold;\"><strong>Carte Blanche Studios'</strong></span><span style=\"font-family: Georgia;\"> </span><span style=\"font-family: Georgia-Italic;\"><em>North American New Plays Festival Winter 2012</em></span><span style=\"font-family: Georgia;\"> continues through January 29<sup>th</sup>. For ticket reservations, <a href=\"http://www.carteblanchestudios.com/apps/webstore/\"><span style=\"color: #002187; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;\">visit Carte Blanche Online</span></a>. “Block 3,” (reviewed above) repeats on Matinee Saturday the 28<sup>th</sup> and on an evening show on Thursday the 26<sup>th</sup>.</span></p> <!--EndFragment--> <p> </p> <!--EndFragment--> <p> </p>