Boulevard's Betty And Boo Nearly Sold-Out

Amidst a series of sell-out this month, Boulevard Theatre’s production of Christopher Durang’s The Marriage Of Bette And Boo seems to have had quite a bit of commercial success as well. Shows on the 19th and the 20th were sold out. The strange family tale of a narrator trying to come to terms with his parents and his parent’s parents makes it to its final five performances these next couple of weekends. It’s an enjoyable alternative to traditional holiday fare with a few really good performances including outstanding work by David Flores, Paul Madden and Anne Miller.

The show runs through January 1st.

December 26th and 27th shows were nearly sold-out as of this past Sunday.

Performances on the 30th, the 31st and the 2nd of January are still available as well. This would be kind of an interesting show for New Year’s. Whether it’s the 31st or the 2nd the intimate family drama/comedy makes for an interesting juxtaposition with the freshness of a new year and a whole new decade.