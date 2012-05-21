Boulevard's Verse and Vino In a Historic Building

The Boulevard Theatre's Verse & Vino fundraisers are a lot of fun. Wine. Appetizers. A silent auction. Actors milling about. Fun. Next month, the venerable little theatre company helmed by Mark Bucher is staging a V&V fundraiser at the City Lights Building on 212 West Mount Vernon Avenue. (That's between Canal Street and St. Paul Avenue off of 25th Street.)

Home to Zimmerman Architectural Studios, the building looks beautiful. This looks like a really classy space for a fundraiser. And there's some really classy talent performing there. Renaissance Thaterworks' Suzan Fete, Acacia's Janet Peterson, Michelle Waide and the eloquent David Flores.

Verse & Vino occurs on Monday June 11th from 6pm - 9:30 pm. Admission for the fundraiser is $50 in advance or $75 at the door. For reservations, call 414-744-5757.