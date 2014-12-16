Boulevard Theatre and Plymouth Chorale in ‘A Concert of Note’

Last weekend, Boulevard Theatre and Plymouth Chorale staged a two-performance concert inspired by three literary figures. A Concert of Note was a classy fusion between theatrical text and the distinct music of collective voices. It was a sharply rendered program, a well-modulated meeting between a local choral group and elements of a theater company that has made a reputation for small, intimate manifestations of live drama. The program took place in the humble splendor of Plymouth Church. It’s a cozy, inviting space pulled together from earth tones and simple patterns.

A charming David Flores introduced the evening, which began with a tribute to Emily Dickinson. Actress Beth Monhollen followed up a couple of choral pieces inspired by the poet with a whimsically radiant reading of selections from her work.

Boulevard Theatre’s Mark Bucher carried the warmth established by Monhollen into the second part of the program. He performed Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas In Wales. Bucher has an interesting dramatic range that worked well with the classic holiday text. His performance was punctuated by carols performed by the chorale.

The program ended with a performance of 20th-century composer Randall Thompson’s Frostiana . The choral piece transmutes seven of Robert Frost’s poems into a haunting series of songs vividly brought to life by Plymouth Chorale.

A Concert of Note ran for one weekend only. Boulevard Theatre’s next program will be Kate Fodor’s RX this coming April. For more information, visit boulevardtheatre.com. For more information on the Plymouth Chorale, visit plymouthchorale.org.