A British Exploration of Education with Windfall

× Expand Windfall Theatre / via Facebook

One of the biggest roadblocks to a decent education is the educational system itself. There’s so much in the way of a decent education that stems from the classroom itself and all of the machinery behind it. As frustrating as this can be, it’s nice to know that this is not a uniquely American problem. Back in 1990, British playwright/screenwriter Andrew Davies peered into the complexities of eduction in his stage comedy Prin.

The story is set in a British teacher’s training college for Women’s Physical Education. Windfall Theatre stages a production of the play next month. The charming and talented Michelle Waide plays the title character. She’s the principal of a teacher’s college in England. She’s fighting against mediocrity in public education. The cast also includes Mohammad ElBsat, Ben George, Howard Goldstein, Sonia Rosenthal and Carol Zippel.

Windfall Theatre’s production of Prin runs Feb. 13 - 28 at Village Church Arts on 130 E. Juneau. For more information, visit WindfallTheatre.com.