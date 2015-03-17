Broadminded Welcomes Guests

Charmingly durable sketch comedy team Broadminded continues to generate new material and new shows. The Broads’ latest is Be Our Guest. The theme will be explored from a variety of different angles including: “guest speakers on TV shows, guest books at weddings, and even house guests. x93 The group itself will be welcoming guest performers over the course of the program including an appearance by the strikingly funny Beth Lewinski and vertical comic enhancement courtesy of the Tall Boys funny-men outfit.

Broadminded’s Be Our Guest runs April 3 - 11 at Theatre Unchained on 1024 S. 5th St. For more information, visit broadmindedcomedy.com.