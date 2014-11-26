Buboes with the Quasimondo in December

There’s no question that recent outbreaks of virulent diseases have been frightening. The people at the CDC take outbreaks quite seriously. (Relax: these people know what they’re doing.) In order to cope with the knowledge that there are people among us suffering like we would not believe with virulent diseases, the rest of us need to do something. We may not run any serious risk of contagion, but there IS the whole guilt thing that comes along with being a survivor and the whole anxiety thing that comes along with the knowledge that it could happen to us just as easy as it happens to them. We have an entirely different problem on our hands that the CDC can’t protect us from.

Send in the clowns. This is a serious matter involving the public health and we simply must consult with the clowns. The clowns will not take outbreaks seriously. (Relax: these people know what they’re doing.) Thankfully, we have an appointment with some very highly-qualified physical theatre types who will be performing a brand-new piece about a deadly outbreak of something awful. The procedure will be performed as directed by physical theatre specialists Jessi Miller and Brian Rott. Both come highly recommended and you don’t have to consult with a general physician beforehand. Your insurance probably won’t cover it, but relax. It’s only a $15 consultation fee before beer and parking. (But not in that order.) There won’t be any fabulously expensive pharmaceuticals involved...y’know...unless you’re into that sort of thing in which case you’re on your own.

Buboes: A Bouffon Medicine Show opens the Quasimondo’s 2014-2015 season. From the official description: “ A mysterious pandemic of foreign origin invades the country, striking suddenly, silently and indiscriminately. Those infected are castigated from society, quarantined from the public, disowned by their loved ones, and branded with Buboes!

