Buying a $500 Chair You WIll Not Own

As studio theaters go, the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre is actually remarkably comfortable. I've seen some pretty amazing shows there over the years. Evidently popular demand is for chairs of greater comfort. And so it is that the Broadway Theatre Center is looking to refurnish the place with brand new chairs.

With 65 chairs "sold" in its "We've Got Your Back" campaign, the Broadway Theatre Center is now halfway towards completing funding on the project . . . but that means they still have to "sell" another 60kknd chairs.

The chairs cost $500 each. . .that is to say, anyone interested in sponsoring a chair for the center will spend $500 per chair. One of those incredibly classy, little armrest plaques will be placed on the chair in your honor. And you will have the immense thanks of anyone going to see a show at a very classy studio theatre on Broadway.

Those interested in sponsoring a chair can do so from the relative comfort of their own internet browser. The Broadway Theatre Center has made it easy to donate money to the campaign via its ticket reservation website.