Cabaret Milwaukee's Jealous Revolver in February

Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-style drama and real Milwaukee historical elements. I’d seen a performance by the group some time ago. At its best its a classy synthesis between modern theatre and classic early 20th century style.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Episode One of The Jealous Revolver returns to The Best Place Tavern on 901 E. Juneau Ave. Episodes 2 and 3 will follow this summer and autumn in the basement of the Brumder Mansion on West Wisconsin.

The Jealous Revolver: Episode One runs Feb. 12 - 15 at The Best Place. The Sunday show starts at 6:00 p.m. All others start at 8:00 p.m. For ticket reservations and more information, visit Cabaret Milwaukee.