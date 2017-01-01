The Cabots Bring the Skylight into 2010

×

Longtime Milwaukee Theatre figures Colin and Paula Cabot will be helping The Skyight Opera Theatre celebrate its 50th Anniversary next month as they appear onstage in The Long And The Short of It. It’s an evening of recollections from two people who have been with the Skylight for the bulk of its 50 years, appearing in numerous shows. Colin’s association with the company goes back over thirty years. He and Paula will perform songs from Skylight shows of the ‘70’s, ‘80’s and ‘90’s, from opera to old standards, Gilbert and Sullivan to Cole Porter, Brecht and Weill to Johnny Mercer. Colin Cabot has written a charming piece for the Skylight’s website that goes into more detail on the show.

The opening night performance of The Long And The Short Of It is on New Year’s Eve. The show sounds like a classy way to ring in 2010 with a pair of Skylight legends. Admission includes complimentary glasses of champagne, hearty hors d'oeuvres, dessert and coffee after the show in the Skylight Bar, and a champagne toast at midnight with the performers.

The Long and Short of It: A Night with Colin and Paula Cabot runs December 31st – January 10th at the Broadway Theatre Center.