The Calamari Sisters Come To Milwaukee

Dan Lavender, Jay Falzone and Stephen Smith have found that specific comic goldmine that is cultural humor. The same stage forces which find people seemingly inexplicably drawn Catholics to singing nuns and various other types to niche performances have found this trio a steady source of income with The Calamari Sisters . As one could probably guess, the show is set-up as a couple of Italian women doing New York Italian-based humor complete with music and the usual types of observational humor that go into an evening of light comedy.

“Delphine and Carmella Calamari x93 have been featured in a whole string of shows including Another Christmas with the Calamari Sisters, The Calamari Sisters’ Big Fat Italian Wedding, Bun in the Oven Contractions with the Calamari Sisters , Back to School with the Calamari Sisters and more...

The sisters make their Milwaukee debut in the next stop on their doubtlessly financially lucrative tour of the US as the Marcus Center welcomes Cooking with the Calamari Sisters. It’s set up as a...live cooking show on cable access. (A format which seems to be endlessly replicated in these shows..) For the right audience, this could be a lot of fun.

From the promo copy:

“Hilarity, failed dishes, and food fights ensue! x93

“ The sisters sing and dance to songs you know and love like ‘Volare,’ ‘Come On A My House,’ ‘Botcha Me,’ ‘Que Sera Sera,’ ‘That's Amore,’ and of course, ‘Mambo Italiano!’ x93

Cooking with the Calamari Sisters runs October 29 - November 2 in the Wilson Theatre at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall. For more information, visit the Marcus Center online.