Call For Scripts For Pink Banana One Acts

Pink Banana Theatre Co. recently announced a call for scripts for its next One Acts program. The title of their 11th shorts show is Issue #11: SUPERHEROES! Kind of a challenging topic for a small-budget shorts program, but this could get interesting if they get the right scripts.

Obviously, it would be highly unlikely that Pink Banana would be looking to stage anything featuring established trademarked characters, so the challenge on the part of the playwrights is to create memorable characters who will transfer well to a low-budget stage who are interesting enough to feel like iconic figures from pop serialized fiction without actually being them. Of course, the cheesiest way this could possibly go would be awful. Imagine an entire program of lame superhero spoof sketches. There’s real drama to be found in the genre that big-budget Hollywood action films simply aren’t that good at. It would be really nice to see some of that make it to the stage in this program.

Of course, that’s just me. I really have no say in this thing. For all I know, they’re looking for cheap, cheesy cape-based sketch comedy. Who can say?

In any case, Pink Banana is open for submissions on the show starting Dec. 1, 2014. the program will be staged in June of next year. Scripts submissions will be taken no later than Jan. 31.

All scripts should be sent to: pinkbanathatre@gmail.com

More information will likely be available soon at Pink Banana online.