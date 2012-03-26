Channel Zero In Riverwest

×

It’s not often that I have legitimate opportunity to mention Poet’s Monday in this theatre blog . . . but fortune has allowed me to mention it twice now in a one-week timeframe. (My wife and I met at the poetry venue, so there’s a soft place inside me for the long-running show.)

My excuse fro mentioning it this time around may be a little bit more legitimate than the last time. Evidently David P. Press is staging a reading of his new one-act comedy after the open mic tonight. The show is called Channel Zero. Talented local actor Nate Press (Who Killed Santa?, Bye-Bye Liver and quite a few other shows) will be performing in the reading. He’ll be playing a character named Benny Bupkis. Emily Liefke also makes an appearance as well. According to the Facebook invite the reading also features “cameo appearances by Jimmy Durante in a rabbit suit, the Archangel Michael, and Charon the Ferryman.”

The reading takes place at Linneman’s River West Inn on 1001 East Locust. As mentioned before, it is a part of Poet’s Mondaya weekly open mic for poetry hosted by Timothy Klossone of Milwaukee’s best non-musical, non-actor stage performers. The open mic starts at 8pm. The reading starts around 9pm.