Chris Flieller’s Final Season as Stasch in Cudahy Caroler

Whenever I hear Christmas music without the lyrics, my mind always substitutes the lyrics from A Cudahy Caroler Christmas. I’ve seen Anthony Wood’s musical holiday comedy countless times. I can only imagine what it must be like for Chris Flieller. He’s been playing the central role of Stasch in eight different runs of the show over the years. It’s understandable that he would want to step out of a role that he probably knows all too well. From the press release: “It’s been an incredible experience playing Stasch, x93 said Flieller, “but after 288 performances, it will be time to hang up the choir robe and ride off into the sunset, under a Polish moon. x93

A Cudahy Caroler Christmas runs Nov. 26 - Jan. 4 at the Tenth Street Theatre on 628 N. 10th St. For more information, visit In Tandem here.