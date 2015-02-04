Christine Zufferey With Theatre Gigante

× Expand Catherine Faux

French vocalist Christine Zufferey (also known by the stage/recording name Mary Zoo) will be performing with Theatre Gigante on their next cabaret concert performance. Zufferey has been performing and recording for quite a few years now. She’s got a really beautifully robust and resilient voice that has been featured on numerous albums over the years.

Zufferey appears in Milwaukee on her premiere Midwest performance of the French Chanteuse. She will appear alongside Boston-based guitarist Catherine Capozzi. They're calling the concert … direct from Paris … Zufferey and Capozzi will be performing both works from the repertoire of Edith Piaf and some of Zufferey’s own work.

Performances will take place Feb. 20 and 21 at Theatre Gigante’s new space on 706 S. 5th St. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. For reservations, call 414-961-6119.

Here’s a look look at Zuffrey’s work via YouTube: