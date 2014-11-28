Christmas Ding with Skylight

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna

The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re doing something quite a bit less familiar upstairs afterwards

Tonight, Nov. 28 through January 3, the Skylight is hosting an upstairs performance featuring Ray Jivoff, Jack Forbes Wilson and Michael (Ding) Lorenz. It’s a free, little holiday show that is staged after performances of The Wizard of Oz. Performances start around 10:30 in the Skylight Bar on the second floor of the Broadway Theatre Complex.

Lorenz has a really fun stage presence. There’s a lot of interesting percussion going on in one of his shows. It’s fascinating to hear him at work on the xylophone, but there’s a lot more going on here than just that, particularly with the aid of Ray Jivoff, Jack Forbes Wilson. The trio appeared onstage with Things That Go Ding! with Skylight some time ago. Prior to that, they had performed in the Skylight Bar as well. Here’s some video from that show to give you some idea...

So...yeah. Picture that with a holiday theme and plenty of people hanging around after a production of The Wizard of Oz and you’ll get some idea of the atmosphere, which really should be a lot of fun. There will be a xylophone. There may be sleigh bells. Whatever happens, you know there will be percussion. And it’ll be a little offbeat...and probably a little upbeat.

Things that go Ding (Dong Merrily on High)! has twelve performances. For more information, visit Skylight online.