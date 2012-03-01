Cinderella Musical in Shorewood

×

×

The original story of Cinderella was a gruesome, gruesome story. As I re call, at least on of the title character’s wicked stepsisters sliced off some of her foot to try to fit the slipper the prince had brought around . . . and like anything else, that story got sanitized over time into something far more appropriate for modern kids.

Shorewood Drama presents a new take on the story that sounds pleasantly off-center. Directed by Shorewood High School Alumni and theatre professional Maripat Wilkinson, the cast consists entirely of Shorewood Intermediary school kids. Somewhere between grade school and high school ,these kids get to be a part of a show that the press release describes like this: “the king and queen rap as the company does hip hop moves, the ball scene contains modern line dances, the royal steward is a 'pop and locker' and as a playful nod to the recent blockbuster hit at the high school, unexpected puppets jump in and join the mice.” The cast consists of 35 people, so it’s kind of a big deal.

Okay, so it might seem kind of strange going to this if you don’t know anyone involved, but going to a show like this helps support the arts in school . . . and with school funding being what it is, it’d be nice to see more of this sort of work put on in the interest of helping out the school system. Tickets are $8 each. Performances March 9th at 7 p.m., March 10th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and March 11th at 2 p.m at the Shorewood High School Auditorium at the corner of Capitol and Oakland in Shorewood.