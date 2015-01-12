The Colored Museum at UWM with Lights Camera Soul

The playwright describes The Colored Museum as a cross between a party and an exorcism. George C. Wolfe’s 1986 exploration into African American culture and history makes it to an intimate staging at UWM this month courtesy of Milwaukee-based organization Lights! Camera! Soul!

It’s been just under 30 years since Wolfe’s collection of “exhibits x93 was first staged. Race relations in the U.S. have shifted quite a bit (and perhaps gotten a lot more complex) in that time, but much of what’s in The Colored Museum still feels fresh and engaging. LCS will be performing 7 of the 11 exhibits in the Museum, including the opening piece: Git on Board , in which a modern flight attendant welcomes the audience aboard a “celebrity slaveship. x93

LCS performs The Colored Museum in performances on the Jan 30 and 31 at UWM’s Fireside Lounge in the Student Union. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. Performances are free. Remember to obey the “fasten shackles, x93 sign.