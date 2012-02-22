Comedy Fest Accepting Applications

×

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival recently announced dates for its first ever appearance at the new Next Act Theatre Building on 255 South Water Street. The Fest runs August 3rd – 11th at the new space . . . the fourth building the bulk of the festival has inhabited if memory serves . . . early fests took place at the Times Cinema . . . it then moved to the Off-Boradway Theatre before shifting over to ComedySportz just last year in preparation for the big move to Next Act’s new space. That’s three different spaces in 7 years and the thing just keeps getting bigger. This year’s fest covers 13 individual shows and 3 workshops . .

Of course, this year’s festival rearranges things a little bit. The festival opens on a Friday, stretches through the weekend into the week and then closes the following Saturday. Whereas previous festivals have ended on a family teen comedy matinee on the final Sunday, the teen comedy matinee is on a Sunday three days into the festival . . .

As always, the Fest is looking for comedy acts to add to the festival. The application process has been streamlined considerably since the dawn of the fest. Interested parties should follow this link.

There is a $30 submission fee which goes to support the continued well-being of the fest. Be prepared to have a link to at least 10 minutes worth of video of your particularly kind of funny as performed by you. Everyone will be notified of their acceptance into the festival by June 1st.