Continuous Shakespeare

Sit down to watch the Milwaukee Rep's Othello and you're in for three straight hours of drama. First Stage looks to do a little fundraising towards the end of the month with a program of monologues that is one hour longer than that . . .

Sunday, April 21st First Stage Theatre Academy will participate in its second annual Bard-O-Thon. It's four straight hours of Shakespearian monologues performed by First Stage Students. They're looking to raise funds for a trip to the Utah Shakespearian Festival to participate in a program there. Students from First Stage's Young Company have won awards at the festival's annual Shakespeare competition and they're looking to go back and do it again.

Students participating in the program include: Maura Atwood and Abbi Minessale from Brookfield; Caroline Fossum form Grafton; Garrett Kim from Hartland; Christine Pollnow and Katherine Pollnow from Kewaskum; Eric Schabla and Elizabeth Warren from Milwaukee; Maxwell Mainwood from New Berlin; Brandon Marchand from Oak Creek; Samantha Hendrickson from Waterford; Erin Stapleton from Wauwatosa; and Kiaran Hartnett, Mary Elsa Henrichs and Laura Mesrobianfrom Whitefish Bay.

The marathon runs 1pm to 5pm. After a one hour break, select monologues from throughout the day will be performed again on a much more concise one hour program from 6pm to 7pm.

For more information or to sponsor a student, visit the fundraiser's website.