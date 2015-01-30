A Cuddly Mostly Monsterly at Sunset

× Expand Courtesy of Sunset Playhouse

Tammi Sauer’s recent hit children’s book Mostly Monsterly is a fun, little fish-out-of-water premise. Bernadette doesn’t want to be like the rest of the monsters. She likes to pick flowers and pet kittens. Not exactly monsterly...but mostly monsterly perhaps. So naturally when she goes off to Monster Academy, her classmates have difficulty relating to her.

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove brings the children’s book to life in its bug in a rug Children’s Theater adaptation. Bug in a rug shows are designed for even the youngest theatergoers. There are no seats. Bring your pajamas and a blanket, cuddle-up and watch the show.

Sunset Playhouse bug in a rug adaptation of Mostly Monsterly runs in several matinee performances Feb. 18 - 21. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse.