Cupid Comedy Next Month in Manitowoc

It’s never too soon to start thinking about Valentine’s Day. There’s something really romantic about the notion of planning for a little excursion out of town to someplace out of the way and unexpected without getting carried away and going on some blindfolded cruise on the other side of the world. How about Manitowoc?

Local comedy ladies Kathy Kowalski and Liysa Callsen are putting together a few performances at City Lights Bar and Banquet in Manitowoc on Feb 13 and 14. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Cupid Comedy - It's Not Just For Lovers is a quartet of performances: The 7:30 p.m. performances are sketch comedy shows. The 9:00 p.m. shows are improv. The ensemble includes Tom Bartelme, Tim Brey, Jim Pautz, Claran LaViolette, Dawn Steckmesser, Ellen Peronto, Kathy Kowalski and Liysa Callsen. For ticket reservations and exact location, visit click here.