Dallas Brings Africa to Brookfield

The African tribe that ultimately would claim Nelson Mandela among its members also has a rich tradition of folktalesstories that had been collected by a man named George McCall Theal in 1886. Years later, one of those tales was adapted into an award-winning children’s book just a few years ago by John Steptol. Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters feels very much like tales from the European tradition collected by the Brothers Grimm, but with its own distinct flavor. It tells the tale of two sisters. It’s got a “Journey of the hero,” feel about it. Very interesting stuff.

Dallas Children’s Theatre brings a touring production of the story to the Wilson Center in Brookfield as it stages an adaptation of the story for a couple of matinee performances on Tuesday, April 3rd. The 60 minute show is recommended for students in 1st – 6th grade. There are performances at 10 am and 12:30 pm. The tory is presented with traditional chanting and African song.

For ticket reservations, visit the Wilson Center online.