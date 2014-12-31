Deadman’s Carnival New Years Eve

Vaudeville-inspired circus-goth variety act Deadman’s Carnival will ring in 2105 tonight at the Hot Water Wherehouse on S. Water St. The venue lies in the cozy shadows of bigger venues. Located near the Kinnickinnic River, the spot is located just outside all the big hotspots. The nearest noted social venue is Horny Goat Brewing Company to the south.

The new year’s show uses the old, repurposed space for a multi-room experience featuring circus acts, burlesque, sideshow stunts, “real human oddities, x93 (some of whom may be attending the event,) magic, fortune telling, games of chance, face painting and more.

Doors open at 9 pm tonight.

