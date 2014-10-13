My Dear Othello Returns in November with Theatre Gigante

Theatre Gigante Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson return early next month to their 2004 deconstruction/reconstruction of a classic by Shakespeare as they present My Dear Othello. The ten years since the show was originally produced have doubtlessly allowed Kralj and Anderson quite a bit of distance from the original staging which will likely inform on this new production.

Dialogue, movement and music integrate into a story of race, young innocence, and Venetian politics which mix with contemporary concerns over the power of lies and hatred of foreign elements in contemporary culture. This year’s production features original music by Seth Warren-Crow, which has added immeasurably to Gigante productions in the recent past.

Theatre Gigante’s My Dear Othello runs Nov. 1 through 8 at Kenilworth Studio 508 at 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. For more information, visit Theatre Gigante online. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.