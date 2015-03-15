'Death By Design' at the Brumder

Honestly, it kind of sounds like a show on HGTV. It’s not. It’s being described as, “Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie. x93 Rob Urbinati’s Death by Design is actually a local theatre show at the illustrious Brumder Mansion which opens on Friday.

An English playwright (played by Eric William Jones) and his glamorous wife (played by the suitably glamorous Alicia Rice) find themselves in their country estate (played by the stately Brumder Mansion.) Their latest play has just been panned in London. A steady stream of guests comes to join them. One of them ends up rather lifeless on a sofa. Zach Thomas directs the murder mystery that also features Liz Faraglia, Hugh Blewett and Cory Jefferson Hagen, among others.

Milwaukee Entertainment Group’s Death By Design runs March 20-April 11 at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations, visit brownpapertickets.com.