× Expand Photo from skylightmusictheatre.org

Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movie tunes in the show—including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow, x93 which the MGM chief executive and the film’s producer cut at one point to shorten the movie. They relented at the persistence of the associate producer and Judy Garland’s vocal coach.

Linda Brovsky, director of Skylight’s The Wizard of Oz , says, “It’s a wonderful, enchanting story, rich for adults as well as children. This performance gives us a chance to explore this classic in new ways. I hope the audience comes to see the production, an old favorite, with new eyes. x93 Brovsky points out that the show is not exactly cast to type and that’s what she wanted. For example, Liz Norton, who is 6 feet tall and has a husky, sultry voice, plays the Wicked Witch of the West. In addition, two dogs, Snowy and Hillie, will alternate as Dorothy’s dog, Toto. Susan Wiedmeyer plays Dorothy.

Fun fact: there are more than 24 sets/scenes cleverly created by Scenic Designer Peter Dean Beck and the cast is involved in all the transformations.

Skylight’s must-see Wizard of Oz runs Nov. 21-Jan. 4 at Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.

Theater Happenings:

■ Chris Klopatek, Rick Pendzich, Chase Stoeger and Marcus Truschinski all met as students at UW-Whitewater at the turn of the 21st century. They will perform on stage together for the first time since graduating in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. The actors have remained close friends and will share their natural report on stage in this 2007 “revised x93 script with the added bonus of live music. Show runs Nov. 19-Dec. 14 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.

■ The Milwaukee Repertory Theater will celebrate its 70th anniversary with the classic comedy Harvey by Mary Chase. Made famous by Jimmy Stewart’s performance in the 1950 film, Harvey relays the story of Elwood P. Dowd and his invisible “pooka, x93 a six-foot-tall rabbit visible only to him. Show runs Nov. 18-Dec. 21, at the Quadracci Powerhouse, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

■ UPROOTED Theatre presents Adam Kraar’s Freedom High . Based on true events, the show follows Jessica’s journey in 1964 Mississippi as a young, white volunteer being trained to register black citizens to vote. The show, directed by Marti Gobel, runs Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For tickets, call 920-650-1806 or visit uprootedmke.com.

■ The women in Lysistrata , written by Aristophanes and adapted by Ranjit Bolt, want the Peloponnesian War to end, so they’ve made a pact: no peace, no sex. Performances run Nov. 19-23, at UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts Mainstage Theatre, 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd. For tickets, call 414-229-4308 or visit uwm.edu.

■ “Br(OK)en Genius x93 strives to spark conversation about Milwaukee’s segregation and poverty issues and will hold its inaugural multi-arts event on Nov. 21-22, at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (901 15th Ave.) For tickets, visit brokengeniusmke.com.

■ Deemed “a comedy of manners without the manners, x93 God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza addresses parenthood and portrays grownups behaving badly in an amusing yet thoughtful way. Over Our Head Players perform the show Nov. 21-Dec. 7, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. For tickets, call 262-632-6802, email boxoffice@overourheadplayers.org or visit overourheadplayers.org.