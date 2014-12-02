Dramatic Works, Assorted Music

“It’s the greatest story ever told, from different perspectives, x93 says Acacia Theatre’s artistic director of Peculiar People , Janet Peterson. “It’s the story of Christmas through the eyes of those who were there first, from the serious reflections of Mary and Joseph to the amusing observations of shepherds, innkeepers and even angels. x93 Acacia’s current season and the title of this upcoming show are based on the scripture passage 1 Peter 2:9. This showcase includes nine scenes, which are mostly monologues rather than eyewitness accounts; seven songs, featuring a mixture of contemporary and classical music and carols, including songs made famous by Amy Grant, Michael Card, John Michael Talbot and Vivaldi; two scripture readings; and two audience sing-a-longs. “We are blessed with a lovely group of actors, singers, instrumentalists and the Celtic-influenced folk band Kylemore, x93 says Peterson.

Peculiar People will be held one night only, Saturday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:15 p.m.) at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium (12800 N. Lake Shore Drive). It is a pay-what-you-can show with no advance tickets sales. Says Peterson, “It’s Acacia’s offering of community. Also, it’s on St. Nicholas’ Day, a man who was inspired by Jesus’ example to give his live to those in need. What better day to celebrate? x93

For more information, call 414-744-5995, email acacia@asasiatheatre.com or visit acaciatheatre.com.

Theatre Happenings

■ Umbrella Group and playwright Neil Haven have partnered to offer two shows this season, the holiday-themed Who Killed Santa? and the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts . The former is our city’s homegrown alternative adult holiday show, a choose-your-own-ending whodunit story with hand-and-rod Muppet-inspired puppets that turns both well-known holiday classics and traditional characters (including Rudolph, Tiny Tim and Frosty) on their heads.

Who Killed Santa? was brought to life six years ago by Haven, puppet designer Dan Katula and actor Bo Johnson. Katula says, “Neil wrote a great Christmas script that gets to the heart of the holidays in a way people are afraid to admit. x93 Johnson adds, “I’m really proud to be a part of a project that is very Milwaukee and shows off the strongest talents our city has to offer. x93

Neil’s Dirty Shorts is a non-holiday compilation of six Haven sketches, each about 10-15 minutes apiece and performed (sans puppets) by the cast of Who Killed Santa? including Katula and stage manager Grace DeWolff. “I called them dirty shorts because they all get irreverent and raunchy, x93 says Haven. “There is something for everyone and the audience gets to see the actors do something different. x93 Katula adds, “These shorts are all very different, ranging from relatable to very bizarre humor. Neil finds great ways to put laughs in there for everyone. x93

Both shows run Dec. 11-31, often back-to-back, at Soulstice Theatre, 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 2. Affordable two-show super passes are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit whokilledsanta.com.

■ First Stage’s Young Company opens its 11th season with the comedy Once Upon a Mattress , a hilarious musical adapted from The Princess and the Pea . Catch it Dec. 12-14 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. For tickets, call 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.

■ Boulevard Theatre and the Plymouth Chorale present A Concert of Note , an 80-minute performance featuring poetry, prose and song. The first movement features readings from Emily Dickinson’s works and choral works based on Dickinson’s writings; the second features Boulevard Theatre’s founder Mark Bucher’s interpretation of Welsh writer Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales , with the Plymouth Chorale contributing classic carols; and the final movement showcases the chorale performing Frostiana , a choral setting of seven Robert Frost poems set to music by American composer Randall Thompson. Show runs 4 p.m., Dec. 13 and 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St. For tickets, call 414-744-5757 or visit boulevardtheatre.com.

■ The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents an emotionally charged and highly symbolic version of the Adam and Eve story by Amiri Baraka called Dutchman . Set in the 1960s on a New York City subway ride, this play challenges the idea of our “post-segregation society, x93 Dec. 12-20 at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit dutchmantws.bpt.me or twstheatre.com.