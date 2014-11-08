The Dream Cafe Musical at Villa Terrace

Katie O’Regan’s The Dream Cafe Musical makes it to the cozy space of the Villa Terrace this month. It’s a drama set in the fictional town of Rhymington...a resort town that could be anywhere. It’s populated by artists and dreamers. Drama unfolds in the tiny town. Characters include a corporate executive from New York, an artist/hypnotist/spiritual teacher, a painter/musician/carpenter and a hair dressed from New York who moved to Rhymington.

The Milwaukee Premiere of The Dream Cafe Musical! runs Nov. 13 - 30 at The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum on 2220 N. Terrace Ave. for ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets. For more information about the show, visit the Dream Cafe Musical online.