Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'

Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, author of Peter Pan . It looks to explore the author’s texts in, “shadow, imagery and movement. x93

Okay, so it sounds kind of interesting and abstract, but what exactly are they going for? Recently a little bit more was announced about the show. It looks like a really impressive group they’ve gathered here. Devised by Kelly Coffey, the show features soundscapes by Peter J. Woods...a noise artist who has done some rally interesting work on his own. Here it’s being tethered to a larger collaborative narrative work. I’m looking forward to the fusion there.

The cast is a really nice fusion of different talents that have made memorable appearances elsewhere. Sarah Ann Mellstrom made memorable appearances in a few Quasimondo shows recently. Cyndi Przybylski was notably impressive around the edges of a recent production of Carrie . Przybylski was notably graceful in Soulstice Theatre’s Bare: A Pop Opera , which was directed by Matthew Northey, who is also in the show, which featured a notable performance by Mara McGhee. McGhee recently made quite an appearance in a divalicious performance in Bare . (Okay, so a lot of these people were last seen in Bare , but they have been elsewhere and that was a really good show.)

There are a number of others in the show, which evidently has a lot of decent talent in it. There’s a bit more than I expected to expect with this one. Should be a good show.

Nightmares and Lullabies runs April 10-25. For more information, visit cooperformke.com.