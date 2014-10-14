Drop Dead with Imagination Theatre in Germantown

Imagination Theatre of Germantown opens its season this month with the murder-mystery farce DROP DEAD! The premise of the William Van Zandt, Jane Milmore farce is sort of an aborted play with in a play. A group of actors past their prime look to revive their careers with a murder mystery play called... Drop Dead . Actors start showing-up murdered and things get complicated.

DROP DEAD! runs one weekend only Oct. 24 - 26 at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ on W156 N10660 Pilgrim Rd. in Germantown. Click here for directions.