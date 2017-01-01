Duck Hunting and Unintentional Angelicide

Not that it’s a personal interest on my part, but a quick jaunt over to the Wisconsin DNR’s website states that it is currently Duck hunting season in both Northern and Southern regions of the state. It may be a little chilly out there, but you can bet there are hunters out there right now bagging their daily limit of 6 ducks not to exceed, “4 mallards of which only 1 may be a hen, 3 wood ducks, 1 black duck, 2 redheads, 2 scaup, 1 pintail, and 1 canvasback.” Notice there are no seraphim, cherubim, ophanim, hashmallim, angels or archangels listed.

November 5 – 8, well before duck season closes in Wisconsin, UW-Waukesha will we staging a production of Mitch Albom’s Duck Hunter Shoots Angel. The title pretty much establishes the plot. A tabloid journalist interviews a couple of duck hunters who claim to have shot an angel instead of the standard waterfowl. Easy mistake. Both have wings. It’s not like they’d mistaken a 78-year-old Texas attorney for a quail or anything . . . The play, which originally debuted in Michigan in 2004, also features a ghost,a half-man/half alligator and the type of comedy one might expect from the sort of script that would include such characters. Sounds like fun.

UW-Waukesha’s Duck Hunter Shoots Angel runs November 5th through 8th at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on 1500 North University Drive in Waukesha.