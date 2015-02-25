Et Tu, Pabst?

× Expand Getty Images / Maggie Vaughn - Shepherd Express

One of two local alcohol-infused Shakespeare companies to have recently debuted in Milwaukee, Boozy Bard continues a drunken exploration of the most acclaimed works of drama with a production of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar. This one works on multiple levels with copious amounts of alcohol. Rome had some pretty wild parties in the time of Caesar. (At least, that's what I'm told...) You can bet that if Caesar himself were to attend a production of a drama about his life he’s want to be good and drunk for it. Also--the political themes of anger, ambition and revenge that were swirling around at the time of the play continue to echo through today. This is kind of depressing. You just might want a drink to dull the pain.

Boozy Bard productions’ The Tragedy of Julius Caesar runs Mar. 2 - 4 at The Best place at the Historic Pabst Brewery on 901 W. Juneau Ave. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is a paltry $10.00. The price of admission gets cut in half if you’re crazy enough to wear some kind of toga.