An Evening In The Harlem Renaissance at Next Act

In a few years, the Harlem Renaissance will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. It’s already recognized as being a huge cultural milestone for the nation as a whole. The full reality of its significance is likely to be recognized more and more as the nation gets more and more racially integrated. Next Act Theatre celebrates the movement as it welcomes soprano Adrianne Danrich for An Evening In The Harlem Renaissance. The acclaimed operatic singer in a program featuring the music of Billie Holiday, Margaret Bonds, Harold Arlen, George Gershwin, and new songs by New York based Composer Drew Hemenger.

Next Act Theatre’s An Evening In The Harlem Renaissance runs March 1st through 4th at the Next Act Theatre space. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-0765 or visit Next Act Online.