Family Fun at Sunset Playhouse

“Faith is believing in something when common sense tells you not to. x93 This is the guiding message of Miracle on 34th Street , a show about Santa Claus on trial for lunacy in a modern world more interested in profit than the true meaning of Christmas. Sunset Playhouse’s production uses a script adapted from George Seaton’s 1947 film by the Mountain Community Theater in California and the setting and dialogue are largely modernized. The story’s indictment of the commercialization of Christmas and reminder that the holidays are really about generosity of spirit make just as much sense now as they did in the ’40s.

Standout performances come from fourth grader Grace Fischer as Susan Walker, a little girl whose mother discourages imagination because dreaming can lead to disillusionment; Fischer’s enunciation and ability to maintain character through long scenes of exposition are commendable. As Mr. Gayley, Jared Kuehn provides an entertaining update to the role of the dapper, idealistic lawyer; he has an appealing informality and is charming in his courtship of Susan’s mother, Doris (played with practical believability by Allison Chicorel). Gary Rohn delivers a consistent Kris Kringle and gets his laughs where appropriate, while John Galobich is a very naturalistic Doctor Pierce defending Kris’ sanity. Nolan Zadra is polished and nuanced as Judge Harper. Several characters played by men in the film are here realized as women. Kristin Johnson is especially effective as Shellhammer, Doris’ coworker, bringing the quirky humor of the original character to bear on the modern setting.

Rebecca Beaudoin’s set is cleverly designed to suggest the many locations featured in the film. Rotating rectangular blocks provide multiple backdrops, and the paneling and judge’s dais used in the courtroom scene are especially well conceived. Sharon Sohner’s costumes are thoroughly modernized. Susan and Doris have innumerable outfits, aptly suggesting the passage of many days.

Endearing in presentation and timeless in theme, Sunset’s Miracle is a fun holiday choice for the whole family.

The show runs through Dec. 31 at 800 Elm Grove Road. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.