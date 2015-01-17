The Fantasticks come to Theatre Unchained at month’s end

Two neighboring fathers trick their kids into falling in love by manufacturing some kind of feud. Sounds like something that might happen on a sitcom of some sort. If it also sounds a lot like a musical, that’s because it is. The Fantasticks is one of those musicals the simply will not die. The original production on Broadway ran for well over 40 years. There’s real appeal in the complexities of love as explored in a traditional American musical.

The Broccoli Theatrical name is one that might not be real familiar to local audiences just yet. The company recently moved from California to Milwaukee. (That’s okay. We like broccoli here in the midwest. Really.) This is actually the company’s second production here in Milwaukee, the first having been a thoroughly satisfying production of The Addams Family Musical some time ago.

The Fantasticks runs Jan. 29 - Feb. 8 at Theatre Unchained on 1024 S. 5th St. For ticket reservations, visit click here.