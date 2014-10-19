The FINAL Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show

Angry Young Men Limited has announced kind of a shocking bit of news recently. Their ever-popular Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show which has been something of a long-stranding local theater tradition will meet its final performance this coming Thursday, Oct. 30. Zombie puppets attack in the ever-clever scene-for-scene puppet spoof of George Romero’s deliciously public domain classic.

It is likely that the piñata-headed zombies (and others) make their final appearance onstage at the Oriental Theatre on 2230 N. Farwell Ave. starting at 7 p.m. the night before Halloween. For ticket reservations, visit Landmark Cinemas online.

The zombies exit in a month with at least two other stage adaptations of 1970s and 1980s horror films onstage in Milwaukee. Theatre Unchained’s staging of Carrie: The Musical continues now through Oct. 26. The indie Milwaukee-based production of Evil Dead: The Musical runs Oct. 23 - Nov. 1.