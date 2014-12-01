First Stage Brilliantly Brings ‘Rudolph’ to Life

× Expand Paul Ruffolo

If you love the 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer stop-motion animated television special, then grab your family and friends to see First Stage’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical for a good dose of holiday cheer. Conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage and directed by Matt Daniels, the production brings the characters to life in uniquely impressive ways, while remaining faithful to the original show.

Brandon Kirkham’s 3D cartoon-inspired scenic design and Jason Fassl’s effective lighting makes you forget you’re watching a staged musical. Kirkham also deserves a shout-out for his well-designed reindeer and Sam the Snowman costumes, both of which offer great mobility for the amount of movement required during the show, while also enhancing the performers’ appropriate mannerisms.

The Holly cast performed on opening night and each young performer brought enthusiasm and solid singing. Abby Hanna shone with her elegantly beautiful voice as Rudolph’s crush, Clarice. Her interactions with Rudolph, played with cuteness and charm by Luke Brotherhood, were lovely. Rudolph and Hermey (Jake Koch) were spot-on as a pair of misfits who meet Yukon Cornelius (Lee Becker). The three end up meeting the Abominable Snow Monster (nicknamed “Bumble x93), who is introduced cleverly throughout the show—first as a small puppet on a distant mountain, then as huge arms reaching into the audience and finally as nearly 10-foot-tall puppet controlled by three snokens. The snokens, on-stage stagehands and puppeteers dressed entirely in white, helped bring Christmas-town to life by moving set pieces and props, controlling puppets and making the reindeer fly.

First Stage’s Rudolph can be both an evening of wonderful theater as well as a learning experience for children and adults alike. While inspiring Christmas joy, let this show also encourage acceptance for all.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical runs through Dec. 28 at the Marcus Center for Performing Art’s Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit firststage.org.