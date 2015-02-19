First Stage is Preparing for its next Make Believe Ball This Coming Saturday

If I’m not mistaken, very few fundraisers for arts groups include entertainment for children.  This weekend provides an opportunity for people to support a worthy arts group AND provide entertainment for the kids as First Stage presents its 2015 Make Believe Ball. The 21st annual Make Believe Ball is a black tie optional family friendly event with proceeds going to support an amazing children’s theatre program.

This year’s event is being based around First Stage’s spring production of Luchadora--a world premiere children’s play exploring culture, empowerment and family tradition through the vivid world of Mexican-born lucha libre wrestling.

First Stage’s 21st annual Make Believe Ball takes place on Feb. 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event runs through 10:30 p.m. at The Crystal Ballroom in the Hilton Milwaukee City Center on 509 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit irststage.org.