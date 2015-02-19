First Stage is Preparing for its next Make Believe Ball This Coming Saturday

× Expand Photo by Lindsey Abendschein First Stageâ€™s Make Believe Ball, 2014.

If I’m not mistaken, very few fundraisers for arts groups include entertainment for children. This weekend provides an opportunity for people to support a worthy arts group AND provide entertainment for the kids as First Stage presents its 2015 Make Believe Ball. The 21st annual Make Believe Ball is a black tie optional family friendly event with proceeds going to support an amazing children’s theatre program.

This year’s event is being based around First Stage’s spring production of Luchadora--a world premiere children’s play exploring culture, empowerment and family tradition through the vivid world of Mexican-born lucha libre wrestling.

First Stage’s 21st annual Make Believe Ball takes place on Feb. 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event runs through 10:30 p.m. at The Crystal Ballroom in the Hilton Milwaukee City Center on 509 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit irststage.org.