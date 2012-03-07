First Stage's 'Chocolate Factory' Lacks Key Ingredients

Many children today know of Charlie and his “chocolate factory” by way of two films (1971's <em>Willy Wonka</em>, featuring Milwaukee native Gene Wilder, and the 2005 remake starring Johnny Depp). Both movies conjured up fantastic worlds filled with delectable delights.<br /><br />First Stage Children's Theater opened a production last weekend that follows aspects of the basic story line but loses the magic of visual spectacle and wide-eyed wonderment in Richard George's curiously “talky” adaptation. This is, after all, a magical place created for children by the “biggest kid” himselfWilly Wonka. But it's not until a third of the way into the 87-minute production that we finally get to see Wonka in action as he gives a tour to those five lucky kids who find a prized golden ticket in their Wonka Bars. The last ticket is found the day before the fabled tour by the poor, good-hearted Charlie Bucket.<br /><br />Among the missing items are the dark subplot of sinister candy competitor Slugworth, showcasing the tug of war between good and evil; memorable songs (prerecorded synthesized notes and beats accompany the show's Oompa Loompas singing unfamiliarand unintelligiblelyrics); and the chance for the audienceyoung and oldto see and learn how adults can actually (mis)behave like children and, in the case of Charlie, a child can act like a wise, caring adult.<br /><br />The adult cast does the best it can, given such expository dialogue and stereotypical caricatures. In the Loompa children's cast, Seth Horne was a gentle beacon as the earnest Charlie, radiating innocence and kindness. And in the world of Willy Wonka, that's the final ingredient needed to complete this journey within the chocolate factory. <em>Charlie and the Chocolate Factory</em> runs through March 31 at the Todd Wehr Theater. For more information, call 414-273-7206 or visit <a href="http://www.FirstStage.org" target="_blank">www.FirstStage.org</a>.