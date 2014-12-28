Forever Plaid at the Schauer Arts & Activities Center

The Hartford Players brings the popular contemporary musical Forever Plaid to the Schauer Arts & Activities Center in January. The production has Jim Gottfried, Ben Funk, Tim Dondlinger and Matthew Beier starring as the fictitious 1950s vocal quartet who, after an ill-fated car crash give a performance in the afterlife. Fittingly sponsored in part by a local Funeral Home, the Hartford Players’ production is being directed by Matthew Beier & Jim Gottfried with added support from Vocal Director Stephanie Funk. The show has had enduring appeal on many, many stages since it first appeared Off-Broadway almost a quarter century ago. Forever Plaid has a solid chance of living up to its name.

Hatford Players Community Theater’s production of Forever Plaid runs Jan 16 - 18. For more information, click here.