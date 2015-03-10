Four Plays in Three Days in Delafield

×

It seems like it’s been forever since Youngblood Theatre’s last show. This makes the theater company’s big entrance seem all the more distant. They opened like...three shows on the same weekend if I’m not mistaken. It was quite a weekend of fresh, new theatre. It may not be announcing some shiny, new theater company, but The Delafield Arts Center will be staging its Mid-Winter Theatre Festival in the final days of winter as it presents no less than 4 different plays in three days.

March 13 A single couple through 50 years of love in the musical comedy I Do! I Do! Starts at 7:30 p.m.

March 14 Lisa Burgess plays the legendary poet Emily Dickinson in A Life in Poetry. Starts at 3:00 p.m.

The life of a man possibly best known for the image of his mother in profile is celebrated in I, James Whistler My Art, Life and Women. Starts at 7:30 p.m.

March 15 Framed as an epic romance during the American revolution, Lovers & Patriots The Passions of John Abigail Adams rounds out the festival. Starts at 3:00 p.m.

For more information on the Delafield Arts Center’s Mid-Winter Theatre Festival, visit delafieldartscenter.org.