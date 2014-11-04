Frankenstein in Milwaukee

Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus has remained popular through the years, with more film and theater variations than can be counted on both hands. Now the Gothic tale makes its way to Milwaukee. Off the Wall will present a recent adaptation of the story by Nick Dear, which debuted in 2011 (directed by Danny Boyle) at the Royal National Theatre in London, with two of the shows broadcast live to cinemas around the world as part of the National Theatre Live program.

In a National Theatre interview, playwright Dear said, “I think we’re doing something which hasn’t been done before, which is to tell the story, at least initially, from the creature’s point of view. We do start with the moment of creation, but not told by the perspective of the scientist, which is how it’s usually told. We tell it from the perspective of the experiment rather than the experimenter. x93

Off the Wall Theatre will feature Nathan Danzer as Victor Frankenstein, the brilliant but disturbed doctor who abandons the Creature, played by Jeremy C. Welter. The show promises to have plenty of thrills and stage magic.

Frankenstein runs at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.) Nov. 13-23. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.

A screening of the original National Theatre Live Frankenstein broadcast will be held at Oriental Theatre Sunday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. For more information, visit landmarktheatres.com.

Theatre Happenings:

■ Hakuna matata! Disney’s The Lion King is coming to the Milwaukee Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.), bringing beloved characters Rafiki, Nala and Simba to life on stage with spectacular costumes alongside an unforgettable score, including favorites like “Can You Feel The Love Tonight x93 and “Circle of Life. x93 The show, presented by the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, runs Nov. 11-Dec. 7. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.

■ Next Act Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of A.R. Gurney’s Heresy , a hard-hitting comedy that transposes the story of Jesus to the 21st century. The show, which runs Nov. 13-Dec. 14 at 255 S. Water St., will be followed each night by a mini-cabaret. For tickets, call 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.

■ Spencers’ Theatre of Illusion will perform mind-boggling illusions and exciting special effects at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield) Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. Magicians Kevin and Cindy Spencer have won more than 20 national awards and were named the 2009 International Magicians of the Year, joining the ranks of Penn & Teller, Criss Angel and David Copperfield. For tickets, call 262-781-9520 or visit wilson-center.com.