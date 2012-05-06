Free Improv Workshop

×

Patrick Schmitz hosts an improv comedy workshop mid-day today at the Alchemist Theatre in BayView. A two hour improve comedy class facilitated by Milwaukee Comedy Fest co-founder Patrick Schmitz is followed by a coupe of hours of improv comedy open jamming. The Project Empty Space workshop is the latest in a series of classes that has included subjects as diverse as stage combat and properly framing a resume.

Improv With Patrick Schmitz runs today, Sunday May 6th from 12 pm - 4pm at the Alchemist Theatre on 2569 South Kinnickinnic Avenue.