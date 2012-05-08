More Free Shakespeare In The Park

×

Not to be outdone by Optimist Theatre's upcoming free outdoor production of Macbeth this late June/early July . . . Mark Puchinsky and a number of others are staging a production of Two Gentleman of Verona for a few different Milwauke Parks. The production will be performed free of charge June 25th and 26th at Lake Park, June 27th at Washington Park and June 28th and 29th at Humboldt Park.

All performances are free and they all start at 7:30 pm . . . when all performances of Shakespeare should start.