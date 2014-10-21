Frogz! with Imago Theatre at South Milwaukee PAC

The first time I saw a picture of one of Imago Theatre’s “Frogz, x93 I thought I was looking at a picture of an actual frog. They may not move perfectly like the little amphibians. (Humans simply do not have the anatomy. Those things have a muscular anatomy like a slingshot. They’re some of the most insanely graceful creatures on the planet.) Imago Theatre’s circus-inspired dance variety show looks dazzling all the same. Judging from the sampling of the show that’s available in the promotional trailer, this looks like the type of show that could appeal to even very, very young kids without losing a whole lot of appeal even for seasoned theatergoers.

Here's the promo trailer:

The traveling group from Portland Oregon hops into 901 15th Ave. in South Milwaukee this week.

Imago Theatre’s FROGZ comes to the South Milwaukee PAC on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.