Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst with Uprooted

The promo pics for Robbie McGhee’s Uprooted Cabaret show had McGhee down on the farm with a beat-up baseball cap. As I understand, the show was about McGhee’s life growing-up in small-town Wisconsin, so it fit. For their November Uprooted Cabaret show, Marcee Doherty-Elst and Kelly Doherty will be doing something possibly a bit more flashy if advanced promo photos are any indicator. Reconstructing Grimm’s Pear Photography did a series of promo shots for a show evidently titled Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst. The two have worked together previously, most recently in Theater RED’s A Lady in Waiting. Here they are clearly doing a photo shoot in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. It’s a very classy set of images. The show should be a really fun and really funny—there’s great talent between Doherty and Doherty-Elst.

The show will be staged Monday, Nov. 24. Time, venue and advanced ticket sales will be announced soon.